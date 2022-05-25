FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 504 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 18,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the third quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX stock opened at $96.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.20. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $98.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.60%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.29.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

