FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 640 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,038 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4,645.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,457,267 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,102,000 after buying an additional 3,384,408 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 5,412.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,322,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,100 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 107.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,726,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,386,000 after buying an additional 1,929,345 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 481.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,788,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,492 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,225,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,941,000 after acquiring an additional 811,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $114.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.64. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3496 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.46%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. DZ Bank cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,740 ($21.90) to GBX 1,900 ($23.91) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,775 ($22.34) to GBX 1,800 ($22.65) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,248.67.

About GlaxoSmithKline (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.