First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI) Plans Dividend of $0.16

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.
Shares of FBPI opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.26. First Bancorp of Indiana has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $24.96.
About First Bancorp of Indiana (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Bancorp of Indiana (FBPI)
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
- Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
- 3 Defensive Consumer Stocks Worth Shopping For
Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp of Indiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp of Indiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.