First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI) Plans Dividend of $0.16

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Shares of FBPI opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.26. First Bancorp of Indiana has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $24.96.

Get First Bancorp of Indiana alerts:

About First Bancorp of Indiana (Get Rating)

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. The company accepts various deposits; and offers loans that include commercial one-to-four family mortgage, commercial and multi-family mortgage, secured commercial business, unsecured commercial business, residential one-to-four family mortgage, residential second mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp of Indiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp of Indiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.