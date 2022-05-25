First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FCF shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

FCF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.52. 7,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.04. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $17.63.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $92.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,402,000 after buying an additional 76,233 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,348,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 9.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

