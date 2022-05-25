First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (FCAL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on May 31st

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This is a boost from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAL traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.73. 230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,829. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $47.85 and a 1 year high of $57.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 57,230 shares in the last quarter.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

