First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 10,346 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 538,252 shares.The stock last traded at $137.26 and had previously closed at $136.49.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.33.

Get First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.