First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $51.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,140. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $57.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.62.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,378,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 144.8% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

