First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Acquired by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.09% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,724,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,694,000 after acquiring an additional 112,936 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,801,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after buying an additional 261,599 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,227,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 849,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,403,000 after purchasing an additional 111,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 757,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,027,000 after purchasing an additional 32,285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FMB opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $57.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th.

