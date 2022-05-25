First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:FMY opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $14.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY)
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
- Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
- 3 Defensive Consumer Stocks Worth Shopping For
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.