First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.

Get First Trust Mortgage Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FMY opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $14.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 16.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.