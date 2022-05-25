First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXH) Trading Down 0.4%

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXH – Get Rating) shares fell 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.25 and last traded at $26.38. 1,493 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 4,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.48.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.25.
