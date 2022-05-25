First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:FCT)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has raised its dividend by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years.
NYSE:FCT opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $13.07.
About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (Get Rating)
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT)
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
- Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
- 3 Defensive Consumer Stocks Worth Shopping For
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.