First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:FCT)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has raised its dividend by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:FCT opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $13.07.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 9.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $140,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 8.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 11,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $143,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

