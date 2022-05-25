First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.142 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.93. 1,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,874. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average is $47.35. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 1 year low of $44.88 and a 1 year high of $48.31.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 74.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the first quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period.

