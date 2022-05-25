First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIV) Trading Up 0.2%

First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIV – Get Rating) was up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.00 and last traded at $45.99. Approximately 8,867 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 39,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.91.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.14.

