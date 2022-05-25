Flux (FLUX) Price Tops $0.76 on Major Exchanges

Flux (FLUX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Over the last seven days, Flux has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. Flux has a market cap of $178.10 million and approximately $31.35 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flux coin can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00002548 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Flux alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.58 or 0.00324173 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00078059 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00068294 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003700 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Flux

Flux (CRYPTO:FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 234,593,817 coins. The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The official website for Flux is datamine.network . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.