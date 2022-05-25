Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.12% of Forestar Group worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOR. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 411,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after acquiring an additional 51,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 918.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,058 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 44,239 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 142,541 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 40,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FOR shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE FOR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.18. 446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,954. The firm has a market cap of $804.76 million, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.84. Forestar Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.75.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter. Forestar Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 15.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forestar Group Profile (Get Rating)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.