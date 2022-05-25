Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Receives $12.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FBIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, May 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 160.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 319.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBIO traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.90. Fortress Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $4.49.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 88.31% and a negative return on equity of 32.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

