Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of FWP stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. Forward Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $20.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

