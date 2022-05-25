Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD decreased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,555 shares during the quarter. FOX comprises about 0.3% of Maven Securities LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in FOX were worth $8,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of FOX by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of FOX by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,216,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,693,000 after buying an additional 45,370 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth $4,156,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 817,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,026,000 after buying an additional 18,518 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of FOX by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 226,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after buying an additional 25,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOX traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,200,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,971. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.96 and a 1 year high of $40.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

