Freehold Royalties Ltd. Announces Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:FRHLF)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0618 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Shares of FRHLF opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.55. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $12.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FRHLF shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

