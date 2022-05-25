freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.00

Shares of freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRTAF. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of freenet to €27.50 ($29.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of freenet from €27.00 ($28.72) to €27.50 ($29.26) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of freenet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of freenet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of freenet from €22.00 ($23.40) to €23.00 ($24.47) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, freenet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.04.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

