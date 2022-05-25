FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) versus Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Financial Survey

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) and Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for FTI Consulting and Mastech Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTI Consulting 0 0 0 0 N/A Mastech Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

FTI Consulting currently has a consensus price target of $200.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.55%. Given FTI Consulting’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe FTI Consulting is more favorable than Mastech Digital.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FTI Consulting and Mastech Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTI Consulting $2.78 billion 2.04 $234.97 million $6.46 25.47 Mastech Digital $222.01 million 0.89 $12.22 million $1.10 15.45

FTI Consulting has higher revenue and earnings than Mastech Digital. Mastech Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FTI Consulting, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.3% of Mastech Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of FTI Consulting shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.5% of Mastech Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FTI Consulting and Mastech Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTI Consulting 8.17% 14.88% 7.74% Mastech Digital 5.76% 18.74% 11.91%

Risk and Volatility

FTI Consulting has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastech Digital has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FTI Consulting beats Mastech Digital on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

FTI Consulting Company Profile (Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers. construction and environmental solution, data and analytics, dispute, health solution, and risk and investigation services. Its Economic Consulting segment provides. antitrust and competition economic, financial economic, and international arbitration services. The company's Technology segment offers corporate legal operation; e-discovery and expertise; and information governance, privacy, and security services. Its Strategic Communications segment provides corporate reputation, financial communication, and public affairs services. The company serves aerospace and defense, agriculture, airlines and aviation, automotive and industrial, construction, energy, power and products, environmental solutions, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, hospitality, gaming and leisure, insurance, mining, private equity, public sector, real estate, retail and consumer products, telecom, media and technology, and transportation and logistics industries. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

Mastech Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastech Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources. It also provides a range of IT staffing services in the areas of data management and analytics, cloud, mobility, social, automation, business intelligence/data warehousing, web services, enterprise resource planning and customer resource management, and e-business solutions. In addition, the company offers digital transformation services, such as digital learning services; and cloud-based enterprise application across sales, marketing, and customer service organizations. It provides its services across various industry verticals, including financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, telecommunications, and transportation. The company was formerly known as Mastech Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mastech Digital, Inc. in September 2016. Mastech Digital, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

