Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Fuwei Films stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. Fuwei Films has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $13.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.21. The company has a market cap of $15.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97.
About Fuwei Films (Get Rating)
