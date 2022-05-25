Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Fuwei Films stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. Fuwei Films has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $13.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.21. The company has a market cap of $15.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97.

About Fuwei Films

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry film, which is used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

