FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Burberry Group plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Burberry Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now expects that the company will earn $1.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Burberry Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BURBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,280 ($28.69) to GBX 1,950 ($24.54) in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.17) to GBX 1,850 ($23.28) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,882 ($23.68) to GBX 1,836 ($23.10) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,328.86.

Shares of Burberry Group stock opened at $19.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.24. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $32.17.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

