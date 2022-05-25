FY2023 EPS Estimates for Vermilion Energy Inc. Raised by Analyst (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vermilion Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will earn $5.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.31.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.52. The business had revenue of C$765.92 million during the quarter.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VET. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.35.

Shares of VET stock opened at C$25.51 on Monday. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$7.06 and a one year high of C$30.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$26.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.68, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.52.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total transaction of C$198,066.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$266,791.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 1.07%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

