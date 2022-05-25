FYDcoin Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (FYD)

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 26.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One FYDcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. FYDcoin has a total market capitalization of $807,778.73 and $1,883.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FYDcoin has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000499 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYDcoin is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 618,060,751 coins. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

