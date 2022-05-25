Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAM. TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.80.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.32.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

In other news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,976,384 shares of company stock valued at $105,795,602 in the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

