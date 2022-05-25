Gabelli Funds LLC Invests $3.21 Million in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,055 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth $737,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,058,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,094,000 after acquiring an additional 791,211 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 382.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 21,477 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $17,329,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZPN. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $637,870.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,435.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AZPN stock opened at $190.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.29 and a 52-week high of $196.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The business had revenue of $187.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

