Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $40.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $37.98 and a 52-week high of $54.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.84.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNV. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $85,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,545.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $150,319.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,100 shares of company stock worth $277,159. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

