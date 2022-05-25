Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stock Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 2,379,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,749,000 after acquiring an additional 198,955 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 216,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 110,746 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 41,224 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LILA opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $14.79.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 567,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $4,599,594.61. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 567,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,602.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John M. Winter sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $393,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

