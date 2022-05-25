Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 618.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 99.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 241.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Movado Group in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group stock opened at $30.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.34. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.69 and a 12 month high of $48.66. The company has a market capitalization of $691.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $205.98 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

MOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

In related news, Director Ann Kirschner sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $149,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at $547,680.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Isserman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $189,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,181.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

