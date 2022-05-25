Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 17,000 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI in the third quarter valued at $1,438,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ENI by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,608 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after buying an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of ENI by 79.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,962 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ENI by 10.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,070,156 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,627,000 after buying an additional 102,386 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ENI by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,144 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. AlphaValue upgraded ENI to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ENI from €15.30 ($16.28) to €15.40 ($16.38) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ENI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ENI from €14.00 ($14.89) to €14.50 ($15.43) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

ENI stock opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.13 and its 200 day moving average is $29.03. Eni S.p.A. has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $32.56.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.48. ENI had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.9356 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.45%.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

