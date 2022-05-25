Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 2,200 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.05% of Cannae worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 89.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cannae from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 20,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $484,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,109,152.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 16,165 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $171,995.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,450,559 shares in the company, valued at $270,793,947.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 29,000 shares of company stock worth $701,210 and sold 1,287,074 shares worth $17,224,681. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cannae stock opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.02.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($2.87). Cannae had a negative net margin of 40.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.55) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

