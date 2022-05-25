Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 1,000 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 14,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BELFA opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.77. Bel Fuse Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $23.95.

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $147.14 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.69%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

