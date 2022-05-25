Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 8,467 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LILAK. Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 708.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,699 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the third quarter worth $173,000. 59.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 567,151 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,599,594.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 567,152 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,602.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of LILAK stock opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.30. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LILAK shares. Scotiabank upgraded Liberty Latin America from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

