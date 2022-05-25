Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 388.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.29 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.64%.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 6,355 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $239,710.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

