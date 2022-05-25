Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.11% of Northwest Natural worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 446,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 339,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,553,000 after acquiring an additional 15,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 51.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,392,000 after acquiring an additional 91,868 shares during the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWN shares. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Northwest Natural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

NWN opened at $55.11 on Wednesday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1-year low of $43.07 and a 1-year high of $57.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.18.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $350.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.482 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.75%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

