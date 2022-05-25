Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Stock Position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.39% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $11,954,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 684,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after purchasing an additional 78,951 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 242.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 36,403 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,148,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 21,273 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $31.93 on Wednesday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $586.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 24.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

PGC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, Director Steven A. Kass acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,657.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter D. Horst acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.49 per share, with a total value of $78,725.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,603.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

