Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 3,560 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 14,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 51,240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Oracle by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 566,628 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $49,416,000 after buying an additional 404,929 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $69.03 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $66.72 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.91. The company has a market cap of $184.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.70.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

