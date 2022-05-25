Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OTIS. Cowen dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

NYSE OTIS opened at $75.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $71.07 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.81.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

