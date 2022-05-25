Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 2,111 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.08% of Liberty Latin America worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S&CO Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 2,379,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,749,000 after purchasing an additional 198,955 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 104.8% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 216,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 110,746 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 170.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 41,224 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 5.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. 18.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LILA opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Latin America news, SVP John M. Winter sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $393,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 567,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $4,599,594.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 567,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,602.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Liberty Latin America Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

