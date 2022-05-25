Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 35,298 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,298 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.07% of Alamos Gold worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alamos Gold by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Alamos Gold by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 18,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth $6,925,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Alamos Gold by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 61,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,588,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 42,511 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on AGI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

AGI stock opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is -31.25%.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

