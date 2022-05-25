Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.29.

GTES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Gates Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $208,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 866,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,093,000 after purchasing an additional 34,444 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 97,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GTES traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.39. 24,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,595. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average is $15.09. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $893.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.69 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gates Industrial (Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.