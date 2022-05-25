Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,810,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.74% of Cincinnati Financial worth $319,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 340.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CINF. StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.75.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,474.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $125.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.67. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.