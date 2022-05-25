Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,465,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 119,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.89% of CMS Energy worth $354,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 322.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,677.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

Shares of CMS opened at $71.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.53. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $73.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

CMS Energy Profile (Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.