Geode Capital Management LLC Has $286.43 Million Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,524,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707,452 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.51% of VICI Properties worth $286,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 62.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 249.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

VICI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NYSE VICI opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average is $28.43. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.84 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.44%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

