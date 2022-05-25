Geode Capital Management LLC Has $306.43 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,026,040 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,732 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Cheniere Energy worth $306,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Patron Partners LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 19,237 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $130.49 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($6.86). The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

