Geode Capital Management LLC Has $312.64 Million Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,905,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,703 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $312,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $2,734,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 554,311 shares of company stock worth $59,776,885 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HZNP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.80.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $88.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.67. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company’s revenue was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

