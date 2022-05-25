Geode Capital Management LLC Has $329.20 Million Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,524,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.84% of Avery Dennison worth $329,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVY opened at $162.83 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $156.51 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.00 and a 200-day moving average of $190.65.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.22. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 31.16%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

