Geode Capital Management LLC Has $364.36 Million Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,631,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.01% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $364,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.71.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $232.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.78 and a 1 year high of $282.02.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

