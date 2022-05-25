Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,966,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.93% of Bath & Body Works worth $345,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 71,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

BBWI stock opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.28. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.46 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 83.19%. On average, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

